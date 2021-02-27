LeVert (left kidney carcinoma) is expected to be ready to make his Pacers debut at some point in March after the All-Star break, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Since being acquired from the Nets in a four-team trade in January, LeVert has been unable to take the court for his new squad after a small cancerous mass was detected on his left kidney during a physical. LeVert has since had successful surgery to remove the mass, and he looks poised to increase his activities in the next couple weeks as he gears up for a return. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, LeVert is "moving closer to returning to full-contact participation in practice," leaving the Pacers hopeful that he'll be able to play "some time after the beginning of the second half." The Pacers will wrap up their first-half schedule March 4 against the Nuggets before beginning their post-break slate March 12 versus the Lakers, so expect another update on LeVert to come at some point between that window.