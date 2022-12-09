Johnson (elbow) will suit up for Friday's matchup against Washington.
Although it is certainly positive to see Johnson available for the contest, he is slated to see very few minutes, if any, considering he has only appeared in seven contests this season. However, more frontcourt minutes should be up for grabs considering Isaiah Jackson (knee) is out for Friday's game.
