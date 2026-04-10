Pacers' Jarace Walker: Cleared to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (back) is available for Friday's game against Philadelphia.
Walker has been battling a sacral contusion for weeks. While he has popped up on the injury report since returning from a four-game absence, he's appeared in Indiana's last two contests, most recently amassing 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Thursday's 123-94 win over the Nets.
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