Siakam contributed 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to Denver.

The 29-year-old forward is still adjusting to his new teammates and a new system after spending his entire career with Toronto prior to last week's trade, but Tuesday's double-double was his first in three games for Indiana. Siakam's production should pick up once Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) returns to the lineup and the duo can start to develop some chemistry.