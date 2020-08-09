Warren (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Considering Warren was also initially questionable for Saturday's win against the Lakers and ended up scoring 39 points in that one, it would be somewhat unexpected if the surprise of the bubble is forced to miss Monday's contest. Although Warren will likely play, keep an eye on his status as tipoff approaches to ensure his status.
