Patrick Baldwin: Waived by Clippers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Clippers waived Baldwin on Saturday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Baldwin spent the 2024-25 season with the Wizards and Clippers, making 24 appearances at the NBA level. Following this transaction, Baldwin is expected to play for the San Diego Clippers in the G League.
