Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Ruled out for second half
Davis won't return for the second half of Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a left shoulder injury, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Davis was spotted on the bench to begin the third quarter after appearing to suffer some type of shoulder injury in the first half. The Pelicans have yet to disclose details about the issue but expect more information on his status at the conclusion of the contest. Jahlil Okafor and Cheick Diallo should see more run at center with Davis out of the mix. If Davis' issue is even somewhat significant, he'd likely be held out of Sunday's All-Star game.
