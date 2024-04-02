Ingram is scheduled to be re-evaluated later this week, and the Pelicans are hopeful that he'll be able to return to action at around the three-week mark of his recovery from the left knee injury he suffered March 21, Shams Charania reported Tuesday on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" program.

Charania's report comes after Pelicans head coach Willie Green noted Monday that Ingram was able to run on a treadmill and continues to increase his activities daily as he works his way back from a left knee bone contusion, according to Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans. Ingram is expected to get his knee re-examined Thursday or Friday -- two weeks after he suffered the injury -- and if doctors are satisfied with how he's healed thus far, the 26-year-old could start to increase the intensity of his workouts. If the report of the three-week mark being the target for his return proves to be accurate, Ingram could be back in action as soon as April 11 in Sacramento, though the Pelicans would probably prefer to save him for the second leg of the back-to-back set (April 12 at Golden State). If Ingram plays one half of that back-to-back set, he would then be able to get one more game under his belt in the April 14 regular-season finale versus the Lakers before the Pelicans take part in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament or a first-round playoff matchup.