Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGowens will start Saturday's game against the Warriors.
With the Pelicans missing multiple key players, McGowens will get the starting nod for the first time this season. Over his last three appearances with the parent club, the two-way player has averaged 8.7 points in 17.3 minutes per contest.
