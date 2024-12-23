Murray accumulated 17 points (7-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, 15 assists, one block and six steals over 44 minutes during Sunday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Nuggets.
Several Pelicans delivered impressive stat lines in this overtime loss, but Murray's certainly stood out, mainly due to the six steals and 15 assists. Fantasy managers will gladly live with the 7-for-24 shooting line if Murray continues to rack up stats left and right in future contests. Murray has scored in double digits in each of his last eight games, averaging 18.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.1 steals per appearance in that span.
