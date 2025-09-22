Murray's (Achilles) rehab is going well, but there remains no timetable for his return to action, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Murray was diagnosed with a torn right Achilles tendon back on Jan. 31, and it remains unclear how close he is to returning to the court. The star guard figures to at least be limited in training camp this fall, though it's possible be may not be cleared to participate in any significant capacity. Until Murray is ready to suit up for the Pelicans, Jordan Poole should serve as the top point guard while rookie Jeremiah Fears and veteran Jose Alvarado fight for the backup role.