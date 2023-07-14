Seabron logged 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 28 minutes of Thursday's 89-83 Summer League win over Charlotte.

Apart from Dyson Daniels, Seabron has arguably been the second most impressive player on the roster. In his previous three contests, Seabron put up 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He'll be playing on a two-way contract with the Pelicans and is likely to be a standout in the G League.