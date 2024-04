The Pelicans transferred Seabron to the NBA club from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Monday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

The Squadron failed to make the G League playoffs, but Seabron, E.J. Liddell and Malcolm Hill will continue their 2023-24 campaign with the NBA club. Seabron hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Feb. 27 and has made just six appearances for the Pelicans all season.