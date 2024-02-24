site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Dereon Seabron: Transferred to NBA
RotoWire Staff
The Pelicans transferred Seabron from the G League's Birmingham Squadron
Seabron hasn't made an NBA appearance since Nov. 14. As a two-way player, Seabron is able to split his time between the NBA and G League.
