Graham ended Monday's 128-83 win over the Warriors with 19 points (6-11 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 22 minutes.

Graham hadn't played more than nine minutes in any of his previous five appearances, but he experienced an uptick in his playing time here and fully delivered. He posted season-high marks in both points and rebounds, and while his role off the bench is not going to suffer alterations anytime soon, he might be in line for more minutes off the bench in the upcoming contests.