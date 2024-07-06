The Spurs are trading Graham and a second-round pick to the Hornets on Saturday, but he is expected to be waived and become a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Graham will be traded from the Spurs after a little over a season with the club. The 29-year-old played in just 23 games last season, during which he averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds across a career-low 13.6 minutes. Graham will now have the opportunity to seek a contract elsewhere to potentially revitalize his career.