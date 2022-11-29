Valanciunas closed Monday's 105-101 victory over Oklahoma City with eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes.

Valanciunas' role has been inconsistent all season. The Pelicans are deep enough for coach Willie Green to pull the big man when he's not playing well, and small-ball lineups are on the table. In eight-category leagues, Valanciunas is having the second-worst season of his career, ranking 131st per game. Given that center is a position of scarcity and Valanciunas is no stranger to huge performances, he can't safely be dropped in 12-team formats. But fantasy managers shouldn't consider him an automatic start, either.