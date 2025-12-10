Poole (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.

It's a significant upgrade in status for Poole, who hadn't drawn a single questionable tag since going down with a left quadriceps strain in early November. The star guard is likely to have restrictions on his playing time if he suits up, considering how much time he's spent on the shelf. The fantasy value of both Jeremiah Fears and Jose Alvarado is likely to take a considerable hit once Poole returns.