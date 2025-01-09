Matkovic (back) recorded four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal while playing the final 6:01 of Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The rookie big man hadn't appeared in a game since Dec. 4 due to a low back disc protrusion, but after getting cleared to play early in the week, he saw action at the tail end of Wednesday's blowout loss, when most of the Pelicans' key players had checked out of the contest for good. Matkovic will likely continue to see most of his playing time in end-of-game scenarios while he remains with the Pelicans, though he could be assigned to the G League's Birmingham Squadron in the near future to get some more extensive minutes.