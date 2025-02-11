Matkovic is starting Monday's game against the Thunder.
Matkovic will join the starting lineup Monday due to the absence of CJ McCollum (personal). Matkovic's last start came Wednesday against the Nuggets, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over 30 minutes.
