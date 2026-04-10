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Pelicans' Karlo Matkovic: Won't play Friday
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1 min read
Matkovic (back) is out for Friday's game against Boston.
Matkovic will be sidelined for the fifth straight time Friday, and at this point, it would be a surprise to see him suit up for the season finale Sunday.
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