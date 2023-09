Nance received a biological injection to stimulate the healing process in his left ankle and is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately 2-3 weeks, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Nance's ankle injury could cause him to miss most, if not all, of the preseason. However, he is expected to be fully healthy once the regular season rolls around. Nance will likely compete with Cody Zeller for the backup center position behind Jonas Valanciunas this season.