Nance (shoulder) is out for Monday's contest against Oklahoma City, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Nance will officially miss his second game of the season as he tends to a shoulder injury. The high-flying big's next chance to return to the court comes Wednesday against the Raptors.
