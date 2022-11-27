Marshall (illness) has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Marshall has played regularly this season for the Pelicans, but he has been unable to log heavy minutes off the bench and is averaging just 20.2 minutes per contest across his last five outings. Even if he is available, Marshall does not figure to have a big impact for the Pelicans.