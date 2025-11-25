Bey recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 143-130 win over the Bulls.

Bey did more than just record a second consecutive double-double. He set a new season-high mark in rebounds and tied his previous season-high mark in steals while also reaching the 20-point mark for the first time since Nov. 12. Bey has been remarkably efficient when deployed in a starting role, averaging 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a member of the first unit.