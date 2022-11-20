Murphy (foot) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Warriors, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Murphy left Friday's game due to right foot soreness, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury and could suit up Monday. The second-year forward had started three straight games with Zion Williamson (foot) sidelined, but if available, Murphy will likely revert to a bench role against Golden State with Williamson expected to play following a three-game absence.