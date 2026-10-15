Murphy finished with five points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 preseason win over Dallas.

Murphy came off the bench after starting in two of the Pelicans' exhibitions, though he had another inefficient shooting night, which has been a theme during the preseason. However, the 26-year-old has shot 45.9 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep throughout his career, so he could turn it around at some point early in the regular season.