Murphy has been working alongside Zion Williamson during three-point shooting drills at training camp, offering advice as his teammate attempts to expand his offensive game, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Murphy said he's been giving Williamson pointers during the drills and praised the forward for being willing to listen and put in the work. This highlights Murphy's growing leadership role in New Orleans as he enters his sixth NBA season, while his established perimeter shooting makes him a natural resource for Williamson as the latter works to become a more consistent threat from outside. Murphy is poised to have a considerable role on both ends of the court in 2026-27.