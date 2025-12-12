Murphy chipped in 24 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 143-120 win over Portland.

Murphy was locked in from everywhere on the floor and only missed three of his 13 shots en route to posting a team-high scoring output. Murphy is one of the Pelicans' most reliable offensive weapons and has been on fire of late. Since returning from a two-game absence on Dec. 2, he's averaging 26.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his last five contests.