Murphy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Orlando.

Murphy missed three consecutive games because of a sprained right ankle, although he managed to suit up for the Pelicans' last two contests. However, he's back on the injury report for the meeting with Orlando. New Orleans has only four games remaining before the team calls it a season, so it's unknown how much action Murphy will see moving forward. If he doesn't suit up Sunday, Yves Missi will likely re-enter the starting lineup.