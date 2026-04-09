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Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Listed out for Friday
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1 min read
Murphy (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Murphy will miss a third straight game while dealing with a right ankle sprain. He'll have one more opportunity to return for the regular-season finale Sunday in Minnesota.
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