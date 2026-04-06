site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pelicans-trey-murphy-out-with-ankle-sprain | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Out with ankle sprain
•
1 min read
Murphy (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
The star forward is out for a second consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain. Jeremiah Fears looks like the prime candidate to replace Murphy in the starting lineup at shooting guard Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories