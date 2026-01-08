default-cbs-image
Murphy (back, ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

In addition to back spasms, Murphy is also dealing with a minor right ankle sprain. Murphy was unable to play Wednesday against the Hawks, so the Pelicans leaned heavily on Jordan Poole, Bryce McGowens and Micah Peavy.

