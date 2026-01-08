Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Listed questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy (back, ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
In addition to back spasms, Murphy is also dealing with a minor right ankle sprain. Murphy was unable to play Wednesday against the Hawks, so the Pelicans leaned heavily on Jordan Poole, Bryce McGowens and Micah Peavy.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Career-high 42 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Well-rounded performance in loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Available to play•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Questionable against Miami•