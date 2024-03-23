Murphy ended with 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 111-88 victory over Miami.

Murphy shifted into the starting lineup, replacing Brandon Ingram who will miss at least two weeks due to a knee injury. This alone makes Murphy a must-roster player, despite the fact he was not at his best Friday. With that said, he still managed four triples, more than enough for anyone who added him. The Pelicans suit up again Sunday, when they will face the Pistons in what should be a favorable matchup.