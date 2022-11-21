Williamson (foot) is active and will have no minutes restrictions for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

After missing the Pelicans' last three games due to a foot injury, Williamson will be a full go for Monday's contest against Golden State. The 22-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals across his first 11 games this season. Trey Murphy figures to return to the bench with Williamson back in the lineup.