Williamson finished with 10 points (5-5 FG, 0-4 FT) and one assist across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Williamson came off the bench Wednesday after starting in two preseason contests. While free throw shooting was an issue, he managed to drain all five of his attempts from the field. The 26-year-old ended the 2025-26 campaign by averaging 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals over 29.7 minutes per outing. Although Williamson certainly has the potential to make a few more All-Star appearances moving forward, his durability remains a significant concern.