Williamson has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left thigh contusion injury management.

Williamson was a late addition to the injury report and is in danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set. The star forward's absence would open up additional minutes for the likes of Derik Queen, Herbert Jones and Saddiq Bey. Williamson has reached the 20-point mark in four straight games, averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.0 minutes per tilt during that time.