Williamson produced 16 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and five steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 loss to the Celtics.

Williamson returned Sunday after serving a one-game suspension Friday, doing a little bit of everything on both ends of the court in the contest despite struggling shooting from the field a bit in the close battle. Williamson led all players in the game in steals while ending second on the team in rebounds and as one of three Pelicans with 15 or more points. Williamson set a new season high in steals, previously holding a season-high mark of three set on Jan. 7. He has now recorded at least 15 points in six appearances.