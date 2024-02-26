Williamson ended with 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to the Bulls.

Williamson has experienced a remarkable uptick as a passer in recent games, and the numbers back that up, as he's averaging 6.6 assists per game over his last 10 outings, a sizable upgrade from the 4.6 dimes per game he delivered last season -- and a figure that constituted a career-high mark for him as well. Williamson will always be a dominant scorer in the paint and a force on the glass, but unlocking this side of his game could go a long way toward bolstering his fantasy upside for the final weeks of the regular season. On that note, he's averaging 24.5 points, 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game over his last 10 contests.