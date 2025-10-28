Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Questionable with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson is questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando due to an illness.
Thompson is in danger of missing his first game of the season. The 2023 first-rounder's status could hinge on how he feels after Wednesday's pregame warmups. With Caris LeVert battling a hamstring injury, Javonte Green and Ronald Holland could be candidates for an amplified role against the Magic.
