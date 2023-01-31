Bogdanovic notched 29 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to Dallas.

Bogdanovic carried the offensive flag for the Pistons on Monday, keeping them relevant with a team-high 29 points. His scoring had been down over the past two games, so this was certainly a reprieve for those saddled with Bogdanovic. He currently sits just inside the top 100 for the season, averaging 21.4 points per game, including 2.5 triples. He is clearly a must-roster player, although his lack of peripheral contributions does limit his overall appeal.