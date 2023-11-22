Bogdanovic practiced fully Wednesday, Mike Curtis of the Detroit News reports.
This was expected after the Pistons cleared him for full basketball activities Tuesday. It remains to be seen if Bogdanovic will be cleared for Friday's game against the Pacers, but he's certainly trending in the right direction.
