Bogdanovic accumulated 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 96-91 loss to the Clippers.

Bogdanovic got off to a quick start, scoring nine of the first 15 points for Detroit in the first quarter on 3-of-5 shooting from the field while also knocking down three of his four free-throw attempts. He went into halftime with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting before adding another nine in the second half to give him a game-high 26 points on the night. It was Bogdanovic's ninth game this season with at least 20 points and his fourth straight game with three or more assists.