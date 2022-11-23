Bogdanovic had 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Bogdanovic has now scored at least 20 points in four games in a row, and the veteran sharpshooter continues to operate as one of Detroit's main offensive threats, something that's even more noticeable now with Cade Cunningham sidelined due to a lower leg injury that might require season-ending surgery. Bogdanovic is averaging 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game across 11 November appearances, though his long-range shooting could use some improvement since he's hit only 29.3 percent of his threes during that span.