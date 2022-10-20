Bogdanovic posted 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 victory over Orlando.

It wasn't a pretty start for Bogdanovic, as the Pistons forward turned it over on a bad pass the first time he touched the ball before missing a layup and then getting blocked by Paolo Banchero on his first two shots. Bogdanovic came alive in the second quarter, however, knocking down 4-of-6 shots, including two threes to help Detroit take the lead before the half. He followed that up by going a perfect 4-of-4 from three in the third quarter to further extend the lead. The Pistons forward will look to continue his clutch shooting in a road matchup against the Knicks on Friday.