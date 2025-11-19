Cunningham recorded 25 points (10-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during the Pistons' 120-112 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.

Cunningham missed the Pistons' last three games due to a hip injury but progressed enough in his recovery to return Tuesday. He picked up right where he left off by recording his fifth straight double-double (and eighth of the regular season). While he wasn't efficient from beyond the arc, he helped the Pistons close things out with nine points in the fourth quarter. Cunningham is averaging 27.3 points, 9.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 36.8 minutes per game to open the 2025-26 regular season.