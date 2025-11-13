Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Listed questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Cunningham missed Wednesday's game against Chicago, which was the second leg of a back-to-back set, but the fact that he's still questionable suggests that his absence was simply more than maintenance related. If Cunningham misses a second straight contest, Daniss Jenkins could remain heavily involved for the Pistons after two strong outings in a row.
