Cunningham (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Cunningham missed Wednesday's game against Chicago, which was the second leg of a back-to-back set, but the fact that he's still questionable suggests that his absence was simply more than maintenance related. If Cunningham misses a second straight contest, Daniss Jenkins could remain heavily involved for the Pistons after two strong outings in a row.

