Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Cunningham has missed the past three games for Detroit, but the star playmaker remains day-to-day. The Pistons will not have a shootaround for the second leg of this back-to-back set, so Cunningham is likely to be a game-time call. Daniss Jenkins will likely continue to see a ton of usage if Cunningham remains sidelined.
