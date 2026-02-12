Cunningham generated 28 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 113-95 win over Toronto.

Cunningham hit the 25-point threshold for the 28th time this season, and it took him just 14 shots to get there. He had attempted 15 or more field goals in each of the other 27 occurrences. Cunningham also tied his season high in three-pointers made. In his last 10 appearances, Cunningham is averaging 25.5 points, 9.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals.