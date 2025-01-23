Cunningham contributed 29 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 victory over the Hawks.

Cunningham had another impressive performance and reached the 20-point mark for a seventh consecutive outing, as the star floor general continues to make a strong case to be selected to the All-Star Game. Cunningham is averaging 26.1 points, 8.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game in 12 appearances in January, a span in which the Pistons have gone 9-3.